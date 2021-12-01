Maanaadu Day 7 Box Office Collection: Silambarasan-Venkat Prabu’s Film Makes A Decent Impact!

Director Venkat Prabhu's latest film Maanaadu has completed a week of its incredible theatrical run. The film opened to a fantastic response at the Tamil Nadu box office despite being a non-holiday release. Featuring Silambarasan in the lead role, the time loop drama graced the theatres on November 25.

Well, with its 6 days of theatrical run, the film grossed Rs 37 crore from the Tamil Nadu box office. As per various film analysts, the thriller has acquired a decent collection between Rs 1.5-2.5 crore (gross) on day 7 from the state, which makes the film's total collection close to Rs 39 crore (gross). Going by the collection, seems like the film has been able to make a decent impression on the audience and impact at the box office. Maanaadu is still pulling audiences to the theatres, and it is all thanks to the positive word of mouth and impressive reviews still circulating on social media.

Fans and general audiences still can't stop gushing over the film's unconventional concept and storyline, which are said to be the entertainer's USP. Well, the overwhelming response to Maanaadu should help the film garner attention in the days to come so as to enter the elite Rs 50 crore club and to emerge as a box office success. Presumably, this won't be too difficult given that there are no major films releasing in the current week other than GV Prakash's Bachelor (December 3).

Maannaadu backed by Suresh Kamatchi under V House Productions also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren and Manoj Bharathiraja. The Simbu-starrer has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while the photography and editing departments are headed by Richard M Nathan and Praveen KL respectively.