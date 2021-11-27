Kamal Haasan Is Recovering Well, Says Latest Health Bulletin

Kollywood stalwart Kamal Haasan who was admitted to a Chennai hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week is now recovering well, as per the latest health bulletin. The latest bulletin dated November 26 read, "Sri Kamal Haasan has been admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre. He is recovering well. His condition continues to be stable." According to reports, the actor is at an isolated unit of the hospital, where he was admitted on November 22.

On Friday, Makkal Needhi Maiam's Vice President AG Mourya had also issued a statement sharing that Kamal's health condition is stable. He had also thanked the actor's fans and followers for the love and prayers showered upon him for his speedy recovery.

Kamal tested positive for COVID-19 after he returned to India from the US, where he launched his fashion brand House of Khaddar. Sharing the news with his fans, Kamal had tweeted on November 22, "After returning from the US, I had a mild cough. When I got tested, my results turned out to be positive. I have isolated myself in the hospital. Everyone should be on guard as the pandemic has not faded."

On the work front, Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram. The shooting of the film is currently underway in Chennai. Backed by the actor's Raaj Kamal Films International, the film features a star-studded cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Chemban Vinod Jose, Arjun Das, Sampath Raj, Narain, Shanvi Srivastava, Antony Varghese and Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Shivani Narayanan.

The Ulagnayagan is also a part of Indian 2, the shooting of which has been currently halted. Reportedly, Shankar will first complete his project with Tollywood actor Ram Charan and resume the Kamal-starrer.

The 67-year-old actor is also hosting the fifth season of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil. As he is currently recuperating post testing positive for COVID-19, actress Ramya Krishnan will be replacing him for the upcoming weekend episodes.