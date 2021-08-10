Prakash Raj Suffers Injury During Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam Shoot; Says ‘I Will Be Fine’

Senior actor Prakash Raj suffered an injury on Tuesday (August 10) while shooting for Thiruchitrambalam in Chennai. Reportedly, he was rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid.

Stating that he suffered a fall and will be flying to Hyderabad to undergo surgery for the same, the Navarasa star tweeted, "A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry.. keep me in your thoughts."

A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry .. keep me in your thoughts 😊😊😊🤗🤗🤗 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 10, 2021

Well, the news has indeed left many shocked and worried.

Several fans and celebs from the film industry including Tollywood producer Bandla Ganesh, director Naveen and actor Nitin Satya wished him a speedy recovery through their respective social media handles.

Vijay Sethupathi Says He Will Soon Direct A Film; Opens Up About Dictatorial Directors In The Industry

Meera Mithun's Casteist Remark Sparks Controversy

Recently, Prakash Raj made headlines after renowned production house Sun Pictures announced his inclusion in Dhanush's next titled Thiruchitrambalam. The film also starring Nithya Menen, Raashii Khanna, Bharathiraja and Priya Bhavani Shankar was recently (August 5) launched in Chennai.

Prakash was previously seen in Mani Ratnam's Navarasa. His intense performance in one of the segments of the Tamil anthology web series titled Edhiri was highly appreciated by the audiences. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the segment also featured Vijay Sethupathi and Revathy in the lead roles.

The versatile actor's upcoming projects include Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Vishal's Enemy. He is also a part of Telugu projects Pushpa and Major starring Allu Arjun and Adivi Sesh respectively. He also has KGF: Chapter 2, one of the highly anticipated Kannada films featuring Rocking Star Yash in the lead role.