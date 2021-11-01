Rajinikanth Returns Home After Carotid Surgery; Thanks Fans & Well-Wishers With A Special Message

Superstar Rajinikanth, who recently underwent carotid surgery, has finally returned home. As per the reports, the Annaatthe actor was discharged from the hospital on October 31, Sunday. Rajinikanth confirmed the reports with a Twitter post and a special voice message which was posted on the newly-launched social media platform Hoote.

"Vanakkam everyone. My treatment is done and I'm doing well. I returned home yesterday. I would like to convey my heartfelt thanks to all my fans who prayed for my health, and my dear friends who were always checking up on me" said Rajinikanth in the special voice message he posted on Hoote app. The superstar also shared a picture that was clicked after he returned home, on his official Twitter page.

Check out Rajinikanth's Twitter post here:

As reported earlier, Rajinikanth was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on October 28, Thursday. Even though his wife Latha Rajinikanth had confirmed that the superstar visited the hospital for a regular check-up, it was later revealed that he is suffering from an infraction. Rajinkanth soon underwent carotid surgery.

To the unversed, infarction refers to the local death of tissues due to insufficient blood supply to an organ or region of tissue. Carotid surgery is a minor procedure that is performed on patients suffering from infractions. According to the reports, this condition will not cause major harm to the patient if the required treatment is provided at the right time.

Rajinikanth Suffering From Infarction, Says Report

Annaatthe: Rajinikanth Expresses Joy After Watching The Rural Drama With His Family!

Coming to the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in the upcoming mass entertainer Annaatthe, which has been slated to hit the theatres this Deepavali. The superstar is playing the titular character in the movie, which marks his first on-screen collaboration with director Siva. The much-awaited project is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.