Suriya’s Vaadivaasal Title Look To Be Out Tomorrow At THIS Time

Suriya's upcoming film Vaadivaasal has already been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses since it was announced. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film will reportedly feature Andrea Jeremiah as the female lead. Recently, the makers of the film shared an exciting update about its title look.

V Creations' Kalaippuli S Thanu recently took to Twitter and informed that Vaadivaasal's title look will be out tomorrow (July 16, 2021) at 5.30 pm. He tweeted, "The day has finally arrived and we have an update that you were eagerly waiting for! We are thrilled to present the Title Look of #VaadiVaasal at 5:30pm tomorrow. Set your alarm now! #VaadiVaasalTitleLookTomorrow @Suriya_offl @VetriMaaran @gvprakash #VaadiVaasal."

After this announcement, Suriya fans can't keep calm to see the title look of Vaadivaasal. The Kollywood actor's last film Soorarai Pottru impressed critics as well as the masses. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film also stars Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi and others in key roles. It was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020. Hence, fans have high expectations from Vaadivaasal.

Talking about Vaadivaasal, the film's music will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar. It is being produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu under his banner V Creations. Stay tuned for the update!