Trip Twitter Review: Here’s How Twitterati Reacted To The Sunaina Starrer!

Just recently, the makers of Trip unveiled a brand new poster featuring Sunaina and Yogi Babu. With the intriguing poster, the team had also announced the release date of the highly anticipated film. Well, today (February 5, 2021) the film written and directed by Dennis Manjunath has finally hit the theatres.

The film has been garnering huge applause from the audience for its story-line, action sequences and dialogues of actors especially Yogi Babu. On the other hand, Sunaina's sequence with an American Pit Bull Terrier has also received huge appreciation from the movie-goers.

Touted to be a comedy thriller, the film has been majorly shot inside a dense forest. The film revolves around a group of backpackers who are on an adventurous trip to a wild forest. Their encounter with another group results in some unexpected events, which is said to be the crux of the film.

Karunakaran, Mottai Rajendran, Praveen Kumar are the supporting cast of Trip. The breathtaking visuals of the woods have been captured by cinematographer Udayashankar G beautifully, while the music for the film is composed by Siddhu Kumar.

Backed by Viswanathan A under his home production banner Sai Film Studios, Trip was launched on September 11, 2019. The film was reportedly shot in Talakona forest and Kodaikanal.

Well, as the film garners a positive response from the audience, let us see what netizens have to say about Sunaina's Trip.

