Valimai: Highly Awaited Update Of Ajith Starrer To Be Out On July 15?

Looks like it's finally happening! The highly anticipated update of Ajith's next Valimai, will reportedly hit social media on July 15. Though there is no official confirmation from the team, the ongoing speculations on the internet suggest so and Thala fans literally can't keep calm as they zealously trend #ValimaiUpdate, #Ajith and #ThalaAjith on Twitter yet again.

The latest grapevine suggests that the film's first look will release on July 15 and an announcement will be made much before the big day. As of now, fans are eagerly eyeing Boney Kapoor's Twitter handle, where all official announcements will be let out by the team. Let us tell you that lately, there have been several trolls slamming the makers for not unveiling any update of the film, especially after Thalapathy Vijay's Beast first look was released recently. It is also to be noted that the actor's previous film Master was announced post Valimai's maiden announcement, and post a long break owing to the COVID-19 pandemic Vijay's actioner saw the light of the day on January 13 this year, when it finally released in theatres.

On the other hand, Thala fans who were expecting the makers to unveil the first look poster on his 50th birthday (May 1), were disappointed after the actor and his team postponed the plan considering the second wave of pandemic. Well now, with the latest buzz taking the internet by storm, fans are hoping for the best and are expecting a massive treat.

Directed by H Vinoth, Valimai is backed by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. Starring Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Pavel Navageethan, Pearle Maaney, Achyuth Kumar, Gurbani Judge (VJ Bani) and Sumithra, the film's technical team includes music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematographer Nirav Shah.