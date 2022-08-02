Dhruva Natchathiram: Chiyaan Vikram & Gautham Menon's Long Delayed Project Is Back On Track!

Dhruva Natchathiram, one of the long-delayed projects of Tamil cinema, is finally back on track. Chiyaan Vikram and Gautham Menon, the leading man, and director of the project are all set to revive the project, and resume the pending work. The exciting update was revealed by Gautham Menon himself with a social media post recently.

The Dhruva Natchathiram director took to his official handles and shared a couple of pictures with his leading man Vikram, thus confirming that they are resuming the project soon. "The stars will align!," wrote Gautham Menon in his caption, thus confirming that they the spy thriller has finally come to the final stages of its production.

Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies have come on board as the new co-producer of Dhruva Natchathiram. However, the makers have not reacted to these reports, so far. If things proceed at the same rate, the team might soon reveal a massive update of the Chiyaan Vikram starrer, along with an announcement of the new collaboration.

As per the reports, director Gautham Menon is planning to resume the works of Dhruva Natchathiram immediately after the release of his upcoming project Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. In that case, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer will go on floors once again from September this year. The makers are said to be planning to release Dhruva Natchathiram, by the first quarter of 2023.

Chiyaan Vikram and Gautham Menon joined hands for Dhruva Natchathiram in 2016, after Suriya who was the original choice for the project, confirmed his exit. The spy thriller revolves around a team of 10 secret agents who work for the national security agency under disguise. Vikram is playing the role of the head of the team, while popular actors Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, R Parthiban, Divyadarshini, Munna, Vamsi Krishna, and so on appear as the other members.