Dhruva Natchathiram: The Vikram-Gautham Menon Project To Release In June 2022?

Dhruva Natchathiram, the long-delayed project that marked the first collaboration of Chiyaan Vikram and director Gautham Menon, has finally been resumed. As per the latest reports, Vikram has finally started dubbing for the much-awaited project. Now, the sources close to the Gautham Menon directorial have revealed a massive update regarding its release.

According to the latest reports, the makers of Dhruva Natchathiram are planning to release the much-awaited project in June 2022. The latest reports have also confirmed that the post-production works of the Gautham Menon film have reached the final stages. In that case, the makers might announce the completion of the Chiyaan Vikram starrer with a fresh update, very soon.

To the uninitiated, Vikram and Gautham Menon joined hands for Dhruva Natchathiram in 2016, after Suriya, the original choice for the project, confirmed his exit. If the reports are to be believed, the movie is a spy thriller that revolves around a team of 10 secret agents who work for the national security agency under disguise. Vikram is playing the role of the head of the team, while popular actors Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, R Parthiban, Divyadarshini, Munna, Vamsi Krishna, and so on appear as the other members.

The Gautham Menon directorial features Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the female leads opposite Vikram. Manoj Paramahamsa, Jomon T John, Santhana Krishnan, and Ravichandran have handled the cinematography of the project. Praveen Antony handles the editing. Dhruva Natchathiram is jointly produced by the banners Vels International, Ondraga Entertainment, and Kondaduvom Entertainment.