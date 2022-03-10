Etharkkum Thunindhavan OTT Release Date And Time, Here's Everything You Should Know!
Suriya's
Etharkkum
Thunindhavan
is
the
next
big
thing
in
Kollywood.
The
film
released
on
March
10
and
opened
to
incredible
response
at
the
theatres.
Now,
the
leading
man
has
also
scored
a
hat-trick,
all
thanks
to
the
super
success
of
ET
and
his
previously
released
films
Jai
Bhim
and
Soorarai
Pottru,
which
were
highly
acclaimed
by
the
audiences.
As netizens share their thoughts about the film on the internet, many stress that his latest release is not a one-time watch.
Well, going by the tweets and posts on the internet, seems like the thriller might convince people to watch it multiple times. If that's the case, don't fret, as we are here to unveil a few details on ET's OTT release date and time. Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, the thriller will most likely release on the occasion of Tamil New Year, which falls on April 14. Reportedly, the film will simultaneously premiere on popular Tamil channel Sun TV and OTT platform Sun NXT. Though an official confirmation is awaited regarding the timing, rumour suggests that the film will be out at 12 am (IST).
Etharkkum Thunindhavan marks Suriya's first film to release in theatres post the pandemic. Notably, he was the only A-List actor of Kollywood to have released his projects directly on an OTT platform. Formerly titled #Suriya40, the film is directed by Pandiraj and is backed by renowned production banner Sun Pictures, which previously bankrolled Rajinikanth's Annaatthe.
ET marks Priyanka Arul Mohan's second Tamil film and she is already being referred to as Kollywood's new lucky charm. Her previous project Doctor opposite Sivakarthikeyan also received a stupendous response.
Vinay Rai, who was also a part of the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer, plays the main antagonist in Suriya's latest film.
Etharkkum Thunindhavan is distributed by Red Giant Movies and was released in Tamil along with its dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.