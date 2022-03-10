Etharkkum Thunindhavan OTT Release Date And Time, Here's Everything You Should Know!

Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan is the next big thing in Kollywood. The film released on March 10 and opened to incredible response at the theatres. Now, the leading man has also scored a hat-trick, all thanks to the super success of ET and his previously released films Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru, which were highly acclaimed by the audiences.

As netizens share their thoughts about the film on the internet, many stress that his latest release is not a one-time watch.

Well, going by the tweets and posts on the internet, seems like the thriller might convince people to watch it multiple times. If that's the case, don't fret, as we are here to unveil a few details on ET's OTT release date and time. Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, the thriller will most likely release on the occasion of Tamil New Year, which falls on April 14. Reportedly, the film will simultaneously premiere on popular Tamil channel Sun TV and OTT platform Sun NXT. Though an official confirmation is awaited regarding the timing, rumour suggests that the film will be out at 12 am (IST).

Etharkkum Thunindhavan marks Suriya's first film to release in theatres post the pandemic. Notably, he was the only A-List actor of Kollywood to have released his projects directly on an OTT platform. Formerly titled #Suriya40, the film is directed by Pandiraj and is backed by renowned production banner Sun Pictures, which previously bankrolled Rajinikanth's Annaatthe.

ET marks Priyanka Arul Mohan's second Tamil film and she is already being referred to as Kollywood's new lucky charm. Her previous project Doctor opposite Sivakarthikeyan also received a stupendous response.

Vinay Rai, who was also a part of the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer, plays the main antagonist in Suriya's latest film.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is distributed by Red Giant Movies and was released in Tamil along with its dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.