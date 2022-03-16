Etharkkum Thunindhavan Day 6 Box Office Collection: Here's How Much Suriya's Film Has Minted So Far

Kollywood stalwart Suriya is basking in the success of his latest release Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Though the film received mixed response from the audiences, its box office collection has a different story to tell altogether. On its opening day, the film collected Rs 9.51 Crore at the box office (India Net) while on days 2, 3 and 4, the film raked in an impressive Rs 4.8 Crore, Rs 7.93 Crore and Rs 8.36 Crore respectively.

The Pandiraj directorial underwent a decline in its collection as it made Rs 1.99 Crore on Monday. The collection dip continued on Tuesday as well, as it garnered Rs 1 Crore. Though the film is going through a steady decline, it might be able to recover during the upcoming weekend. Etharkkum Thunindhavan will soon be completing a week of its release, and it remains to be seen how it performs in the days to come.

Here's Etharkkum Thunindhavan's Daywise Break Down (India Net)

Day 1: Rs 9.51 Crore

Day 2: Rs 4.8 Crore

Day 3: Rs 7.93 Crore

Day 4: Rs 8.36 Crore

Day 5: Rs 1.99 Crore

Day 6: Rs 1 Crore (Approx)

Total: Rs 33.59 Crore

Etharkkum Thunindhavan Day 5 Box Office Collection: Suriya Starrer Witnesses Expected Dip On Monday

Etharkkum Thunindhavan Day 4 Box Office Collection: Suriya's Film Is On A Money Making Spree!

On a related note, days after the release, Suriya watched Etharkkum Thunindhavan at the theatre with his daughter Diya and son Dev. Expressing how elated he was, he shared that he was glad that his children were able to watch it and learn something from it despite the film being a commercial entertainer.

ET also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Madhusudhan Rao, Jayaprakash and Hareesh Peradi, who appear in key roles. The technical team of the Suriya-starrer includes music composer D Imman, cinematographer R Rathnavelu and editor Ruben.