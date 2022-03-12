Etharkkum Thunindhavan Day 3 Box Office Collection: Suriya's Thriller Is Flying High!

Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Suriya's post-pandemic release hit the theatres last Thursday (March 10). The film opened to a highly positive response at the theatres. Having said that, the rural entertainer was also criticised by a section of cine-goers for its loose writing, narration and overdone commercial elements.

However, as expected before the release, the film did a huge business at the box office, especially in its primary market Tamil Nadu, where it minted Rs 15.21 Crore (gross) on day 1. On day 2, the film maintained a steady pace as it collected an impressive Rs 9.36 Crore.

Well, on day 3, it grossed close to Rs 7 Crore at the state box office, making the total collection of the film Rs 31.57 Crore (approx). Let us tell you that Etharkkum Thunindhavan is enjoying a four-day extended weekend, and therefore the Sunday collection hunt would be crucial as it will decide the film's fate.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan Day Wise Collection (Tamil Nadu)

Day 1: Rs 15.21 Crore

Day 2: Rs 9.36 Crore

Day 3: Rs 7 Crore

Total: Rs 31.57 Crore (gross- appox)

Earlier during the film's promotion, the leading man had asserted that general audiences would connect to Etharkkum Thunindhavan. He had stated, "The core point of ET is taken from the happenings around us in the society. People from Andhra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and other places in the country will get connected. These are the events that take place in every village. The director dealt the point sensitively." Notably, the film revolves around an advocate Kannabiran, who fights the crimes against women.

The film written and directed by Pandiraj, is produced under Sun Pictures. Apart from Suriya, the thriller also features actors Priyanka Arul Mohan and Vinay Rai, who were previously seen together in Doctor headlined by Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

On a related note, Suriya will next be seen playing a cameo role in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect starring R Madhavan as the main lead. Nadippin Nayagan's other upcoming projects are yet to be announced.