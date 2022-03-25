Gautami's Six Bank Accounts Frozen, Madras HC Directs Actress To Pay 25% Of Capital Gains Tax

The
Madras
High
Court
on
Wednesday
directed
Tamil
actress
Gautami
to
pay
25%
of
capital
gains
tax
in
connection
with
a
case
related
to
her
agricultural
property
at
Kottaiyur
village
in
Tamil
Nadu's
Sriperumbudur.
Justice
M
Dhandapani
also
passed
the
interim
order
directing
the
Income
Tax
department
to
release
her
six
frozen
bank
accounts
after
she
pays
the
required
amount.
The
order
was
passed
following
a
writ
petition
filed
by
the
actress
asserting
that
she
had
sold
the
property
for
Rs
4.10
Crore
in
the
year
2016
and
that
doesn't
come
within
the
limits
of
the
IT
Act
of
1961.
She
also
countered
the
move
stating
that
she
sold
the
property
for
Rs
4.10
Crore
and
not
Rs
11.17
Crore,
as
claimed
by
the
government
agency.
Gautami
also
revealed
that
she
admitted
an
income
of
Rs
34.88
Lakh
during
the
period
2016-17,
and
paid
Rs
9.14
Lakh
towards
tax
along
with
interest.
According
to
The
Hindu,
she
also
mentioned
that
her
tax
consultant's
e-mail
id
was
submitted
for
official
communications
while
filing
the
returns
until
2020,
when
he
died
due
to
COVID-19.
As
of
now,
the
court
has
adjourned
the
case
for
4
weeks.