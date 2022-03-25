Gautami's Six Bank Accounts Frozen, Madras HC Directs Actress To Pay 25% Of Capital Gains Tax

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed Tamil actress Gautami to pay 25% of capital gains tax in connection with a case related to her agricultural property at Kottaiyur village in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur. Justice M Dhandapani also passed the interim order directing the Income Tax department to release her six frozen bank accounts after she pays the required amount.

The order was passed following a writ petition filed by the actress asserting that she had sold the property for Rs 4.10 Crore in the year 2016 and that doesn't come within the limits of the IT Act of 1961. She also countered the move stating that she sold the property for Rs 4.10 Crore and not Rs 11.17 Crore, as claimed by the government agency. Gautami also revealed that she admitted an income of Rs 34.88 Lakh during the period 2016-17, and paid Rs 9.14 Lakh towards tax along with interest.

According to The Hindu, she also mentioned that her tax consultant's e-mail id was submitted for official communications while filing the returns until 2020, when he died due to COVID-19.

As of now, the court has adjourned the case for 4 weeks.