Josh Content Creator Lia Priyanka Is A Bundle Of Talent & Her Videos Are A Must-Watch

Josh has also given India's budding talent a great platform where they can let their creative juices flow and make their dreams come true.

When it comes to the pool of talent on Josh, you simply cannot miss one name which has been trending on the app. We are talking about Lia Priyanka. Hailing from Pollachi in Coimbatore district, she is a senior infrastructure engineer in an IT firm. Known as one of the top content creators in the Josh Tamil community, she is a multifaceted upcoming talent who is a model, actress, anchor and a voice-over artist too.

With 41K fans and 1.2 M hearts on Josh app, Priyanka has succeeded in wooing the audience with her amazing videos.

Talking about her achievements, Lia Priyanka has starred in a supporting role in Sun TV's popular TV soap Aruvi and did a guest appearance in Raj TV's show Nee Varuvai Ena. The youngster has worked in a couple of short films. This includes a lead role in MC Pascal's Thagai. Priyanka worked with Isaiaruvi fame VJ Ram in the Tamil short film Romba Thooram Poitiya Ram and Telugu short flick Chala Dhooram. Romba Thooram Poitiya Ram which released on Ootha Rooba channel has 50k+ views.

Priyanka worked as an anchor for Polimer and Singam TV. She did a V3 slim care show in 2016. The talented girl also worked as a voice-over artist for SS Flash YouTube channel of SS Music.

Next, Priyanka has some interesting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in the Ashwin directorial Postman 1981 which is slated for a release on Behindwoods. The actress is currently shooting for Kishore's Butterfly co-starring Smart Santhosh. The duo has also teamed up for an album song 'Kaadhal Aayiram' for IndiaGlitz channel. Priyanka has shot for an ice-cream ad for Frost Point, and is also set to host shows as an anchor for Switch2 sports channel.

Priyanka is slowly making her way towards stardom and Josh is making sure that she continues to shine bright.

Lia Priyanka's amazing videos on Josh app

