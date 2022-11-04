Pics Of Rajnikanth Doppelganger From Pakistan, Rehmat Gashkori, Are Going Viral

Celebrity lookalikes are a favourite to look for on the internet. While the internet has the habit of digging up lookalikes of popular celebrities, spotting someone who looks exactly like our favourite stars is somewhat fascinating. And this time, everybody on social media is obsessing over none other than superstar Rajinikanth's doppelganger, named Rehmat Gashkori.

Rehmat Gashkori is a retired government employee from Pakistan who closely resembles our favourite Thalaivar, and his pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet. The picture shows Mr Gashkori wearing a white Pathani dress and sporting a hairdo and beard quite similar to Rajnikanth. He also has a golden watch.

Gashkori realised he resembled a popular Indian film star when his office colleagues began telling him that he looked like Rajnikanth, according to a Pakistan-based Arab News report. When many told him that his body language, smile, walking style, and hairdo were similar to Thalaivar's and when he checked the internet. He found that his colleagues' claims were true. Initially, he wasn't too excited about the popularity he was excited about, but gradually started to enjoy the attention he was getting.

In an interview with Arab News, Rehmat said, "During my service with the deputy commissioner's office in Sibi, I didn't care too much about the comments about my resemblance with Rajinikanth." He then added, "After I retired, I started using social media where many people started calling me by that name. I accepted it since I realised that God had blessed me with the looks of a great actor and human being."

After looking at the positive comments surrounding his appearance, Rehmat began mimicking Rajnikanth and slowly adopted the star's unique mannerisms, including the way the superstar lights a cigarette. Sharing an incident with the outlet, Mr Gashkori recalls being in Karachi for a medical checkup where he got mobbed by people who wanted to click selfies with him. Many people asked whether he really was Rajinikanth, to which he replied, "Yes, but I am from Pakistan.''

His social media pictures are going viral, with people in Pakistan calling him Rajinikanth and actively sharing and commenting on his photographs. As he is receiving much love and fame, Gashkori has expressed his desire to meet the real star, Rajnikanth. "Now I want to meet Rajinikanth and take a photo with him in order to show people that one is the Indian Rajinikanth and one is the Pakistani Rajinikanth," he told the news outlet.