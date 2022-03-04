Valimai Day 9 Box Office Collection: Ajith-H Vinoth's Film Is On A Roll

Kollywood stalwart Ajith Kumar's latest release Valimai is running successfully in theatres. Even after completing a week of its release, the film is being highly discussed on social media, evidently indicating that the buzz about the actioner is not ready to die down anytime soon. The film was released in Tamil along with its dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

The film has set the box office on fire with a staggering first weekend collection, and if things go at the same pace, Valimai might cross Rs 200 Crore mark shortly. Also, there are no major releases for the next couple of weeks and it might help the actioner big time. Valimai has also become the leading man's biggest opening weekend grosser. The film opened to a highly positive response when it finally released in cinemas on February 24.

Until Monday, the film got hold of a humongous collection and acquired Rs 24.62 Crore, Rs 20.46 Crore and Rs 27.83 Crore on days 2, 3 and 4 respectively. Despite going through weekdays, the film managed to collect Rs 8.45 Crore, Rs 10.90 Crore, Rs 5.04 Crore and Rs 3.42 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office on days 5, 6, 7 and 8 respectively. Well, on day 9, i.e. on the second Friday, the actioner made an impressive Rs 3 Crore (approx), making the total collection of Valimai close to Rs 139.89 Crore.

Valimai is helmed by H Vinoth, the director of Ajith's previous film Nerkonda Paarvai. Boney Kapoor has backed the project under Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios. Kartikeya Gummakonda, Huma Qureshi, Gurbani Judge, Sumithra, Uma Shankari, Raj Ayyappa and Dhruvan are the supporting actors of the film.

On a related note, Ajith will next be seen in H Vinoth's next tentatively titled #AK61 produced by Boney Kapoor.