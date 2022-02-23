Valimai First Review Out: Ajith’s Film Receives Thumping Response, Gets Compared To Mission Impossible

Just hours to go and Valimai will be all yours to feast your eyes upon. The Ajith-starrer is releasing on Thursday (February 24), to become the Kollywood stalwart's first film to release post the pandemic and after an extended hiatus of two years due to pandemic. Ahead of its worldwide release, Valimai's first reviews are out and according to them, the film is going to sweep the audiences off their feet. Yes, you read that right!

As per Rajesh Vasani, CBFC's (Central Board of Film Certification) Ex-Advisor, Valimai is India's answer to Hollywood biggies like Fast and Furious and Mission Impossible. His Facebook post reads, "We just saw the film with the PAN India team of ZEE Studios and were blown away.. An Indian answer to Fast & Furious & Mission Impossible, all set (to set) the silver screens on fire. The thriller from the Showman Boney Kapoor that will take your breathe away. If Pushpa: The Rise is the beginning, Valimai will be the climax. In Cinemas worldwide from February 24, 2022 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi."

Earlier in January, Umair Sandhu, a member of the Overseas Censor Board, had praised the film in his tweet after watching it. Calling the leading man 'best', he wrote, "#Valimai will BLOW your mind. #ThalaAjith chose always Classy & Stylish Thrillers. He is the best

👍💥" In another tweet, he had given a thumbs up to the film and shared, "Censor Report of #Valimai is Terrific! #ThalaAjith is Back with Another Mass Blockbuster."

Valimai is releasing in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages. Directed by H Vinoth, Valimai has Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Gurbani Judge, Yogi Babu, Selva, GM Sundar and Achyuth Kumar appearing in important roles. With songs composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film has editing and cinematography departments headed by Vijay Velukutty and Nirav Shah, respectively.