Valimai Release On OTT: Ajith’s Action Entertainer To Skip Theatrical Release?

Of late, a lot is being rumoured about Ajith's upcoming film Valimai. As the Tamil Nadu government has announced the closure of cinema halls owing to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, it has indeed left the makers with no other option than to delay the actioner's release. However, an official confirmation regarding the release postponement is awaited.

Reportedly, the team is now waiting for the state government's final call so as to decide on the film's release. Well, amid all the hustle and bustle, the latest we hear is about Valimai's OTT release. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release the film on any of the popular streaming platforms, as the delay would lead to more financial loss to the team. Rumour has it that the team was also recently approached and offered a humongous amount by a leading OTT platform for a direct release. Well, it is true that the film will suffer financial loss (if delayed), however, considering the hype around Valimai and the huge fandom of the leading man, the makers might not choose OTT over theatres. Also, the genre and theme of the film are such that it needs to be enjoyed on the big screen.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film also features Huma Qureshi and Telugu actor Kartikeya Gummakonda in his Tamil debut. The actioner will mark Ajith's first pan India film and maiden project to release post the pandemic. Backed by Boney Kapoor, the film's updates have been a hit on social media and so the expectations are also huge. Valimai had also made headlines due to the persuasion of fans to unveil the first update of the entertainer, as a result of which the film was listed as one of the most anticipated ones. The hashtag #ValimaiUpdate was a hit among Ajith fans and even trended on social media (especially Twitter) for a long period.