Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Finale: Kamal Haasan's Costume Designed With Paint? Designer Amrita Ram Reveals Secret!

"Let's
get
someone
to
bring
back
the
Bigg
Boss
finale
dress.
If
you
blow
the
paint,
it's
all
over
the
place.
The
skill
is
how
you
do
it."
-
Costume
Designer
Amrita
Ram
Amidst
the
glowing
reviews
of
Azeem
and
Vikraman
fans,
the
costume
worn
by
Kamal
Haasan
in
the
Bigg
Boss
finale
is
also
going
viral
on
social
media.
'This
dress
is
a
symbol
that
we
are
going
to
give
a
tainted
verdict'...
'The
Bigg
Boss
is
symbolizing
that
the
winner
is
Azeem'...
'It
is
like
blowing
paint'
and
they
are
trolling
by
finding
layers
of
symbols
as
mentioned
in
these
above
comments.
In
this
context,
we
spoke
to
famous
costume
designer
Amrita
Ram,
who
has
worked
as
Kamal
Haasan's
costume
designer
for
all
seasons
of
'Bigg
Boss'.
"The
dress
Kamal
sir
is
wearing
is
our
KH
house
brand.
Since
it's
the
finale
of
Bigg
Boss,
we
planned
to
design
Kamal
sir's
dress
in
a
unique
way.
This
time,
Kamal
sir
said,
'I'm
wearing
denim.
I
want
a
jacket-like
dress.'
A
very
special
collection.
Painter
Picasso
said
'Art
is
in
the
form
of
Chaos'.
In
this
collection
every
design
is
unique.
Accordingly,
Kamal
sir
dress
is
designed
entirely
by
hand.
No
machine
is
used.
Even
the
embroidery
is
done
by
hand.
I
finished
the
design
and
gave
it
to
Art
Director
Jackson
to
paint.
Jackson
was
the
art
director
for
'Visaaranai',
'Vada
Chennai'
and
'Asuran'.
He
became
a
friend
when
I
was
working
as
a
costume
designer
in
'Vada
Chennai'.
He
thought
painting
would
be
better.
So,
I
told
him
to
paint
this
design.
Jackson
painted
Kamal
sir's
jacket
and
pants
in
two
days.
After
finishing
everything,
there
was
an
expectation
that
Kamal
sir
would
like
this
dress.
Bigg
Boss
shooting
was
on
Saturday.
The
dress
was
painted
at
8pm
on
Friday.
Immediately,
we
showed
it
to
Kamal
sir.
"Excellent.
Very
good.
Good
job,"
he
praised.
"His
appreciation
is
a
big
thing
for
us.
It's
all
about
technique.
You
have
to
see
art
as
art.
It's
very
difficult
to
ask
someone
to
recreate
the
same
design
in
this
dress.
If
you
blow
the
paint,
it
will
get
all
over
the
place.
The
art
is
how
you
do
it;
the
uniqueness.
I
don't
look
at
social
media
posts.
I
don't
have
time
for
all
that.
I'm
busy
shooting.
I
don't
want
to
talk
about
Vikraman
and
Azeem
either.
They
have
nothing
to
do
with
design.
I
have
done
my
job
properly,"
she
says
emphatically.