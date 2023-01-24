Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Finale: Kamal Haasan's Costume Designed With Paint? Designer Amrita Ram Reveals Secret!

Costume Designer Amrita says, "The dress was painted at 8pm on Friday. Immediately, we showed it to Kamal sir. 'Excellent. Very good. Good job,' he praised. His appreciation is a big thing for us."

Amidst the glowing reviews of Azeem and Vikraman fans, the costume worn by Kamal Haasan in the Bigg Boss finale is also going viral on social media.

'This dress is a symbol that we are going to give a tainted verdict'... 'The Bigg Boss is symbolizing that the winner is Azeem'... 'It is like blowing paint' and they are trolling by finding layers of symbols as mentioned in these above comments. In this context, we spoke to famous costume designer Amrita Ram, who has worked as Kamal Haasan's costume designer for all seasons of 'Bigg Boss'.

"The dress Kamal sir is wearing is our KH house brand. Since it's the finale of Bigg Boss, we planned to design Kamal sir's dress in a unique way. This time, Kamal sir said, 'I'm wearing denim. I want a jacket-like dress.' A very special collection. Painter Picasso said 'Art is in the form of Chaos'. In this collection every design is unique. Accordingly, Kamal sir dress is designed entirely by hand. No machine is used. Even the embroidery is done by hand.

I finished the design and gave it to Art Director Jackson to paint. Jackson was the art director for 'Visaaranai', 'Vada Chennai' and 'Asuran'. He became a friend when I was working as a costume designer in 'Vada Chennai'. He thought painting would be better. So, I told him to paint this design. Jackson painted Kamal sir's jacket and pants in two days. After finishing everything, there was an expectation that Kamal sir would like this dress. Bigg Boss shooting was on Saturday.

The dress was painted at 8pm on Friday. Immediately, we showed it to Kamal sir. "Excellent. Very good. Good job," he praised. "His appreciation is a big thing for us. It's all about technique. You have to see art as art. It's very difficult to ask someone to recreate the same design in this dress. If you blow the paint, it will get all over the place. The art is how you do it; the uniqueness. I don't look at social media posts. I don't have time for all that. I'm busy shooting. I don't want to talk about Vikraman and Azeem either. They have nothing to do with design. I have done my job properly," she says emphatically.