Aditi Rao Hydari To Marry Beau Siddharth In A Hush-Hush Ceremony At THIS Temple In Telangana? All We Know

Aditi
Rao
Hydari
&
Siddharth
To
Tie
The
Knot:
The
season
of
weddings
seems
to
be
unending
this
summer
for
the
actors
and
actresses.
The
latest
rumour
in
tinsel
town
is
about
the
wedding
of
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
and
her
beau
Siddharth,
well-known
actors
in
India
across
languages.
If
the
reports
are
anything
to
go
by,
the
duo
is
ready
to
take
the
plunge
and
tie
the
nuptial
knot.
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
and
Siddharth,
who
are
in
a
relationship
for
a
long
time
now,
have
reportedly
decided
to
take
their
nuptial
vows.
The
duo
is
considering
to
get
married
in
a
strictly
private
affair
at
a
temple
in
Wanaparthy,
Telangana.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 13:23 [IST]