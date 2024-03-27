Aditi Rao Hydari To Marry Beau Siddharth In A Hush-Hush Ceremony At THIS Temple In Telangana? All We Know

Photo Credit:

Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth To Tie The Knot: The season of weddings seems to be unending this summer for the actors and actresses. The latest rumour in tinsel town is about the wedding of Aditi Rao Hydari and her beau Siddharth, well-known actors in India across languages. If the reports are anything to go by, the duo is ready to take the plunge and tie the nuptial knot.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who are in a relationship for a long time now, have reportedly decided to take their nuptial vows. The duo is considering to get married in a strictly private affair at a temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana.