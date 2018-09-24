 »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Kriti & Roshmi Lose Immunity; These Contestants Are Nominated For Eviction!

Kriti & Roshmi Agitate Bigg Boss

Captains of the week Kriti and Roshmi decide to have some fun around the pool. In an unseen video of the upcoming episode, Kriti is seen being pushed into the pool by Shivashish with her mic on.

Bigg Boss Calls Them Irresponsible

An intervention is later held by Bigg Boss in all the contestants' presence. Bigg Boss announces that Roshmi and Kriti have been extremely irresponsible as captains, hence their immunity is taken away.

Somi-Saba Are Angry With Kriti-Roshmi

Somi and Saba had lost against Kriti and Roshmi while being chosen as captains. When Kriti and Roshmi's immunity was taken away, Saba and Somi pointed at them, saying they were being highly immature and didn't deserve to be captains.

The Tiff Gets Ugly

The verbal brawl between the Khan sisters and Kriti gets further ugly when the latter talks about 'level'. Kriti refuses to talk to Somi and Saba, saying they are not of her level.

Will The Khan Sisters Replace Kriti-Roshmi?

We can't predict what Bigg Boss has on mind. Now that Roshmi and Kriti have lost the immunity, any little mistake can cause damage to their captaincy. Do you think the Khan sisters will replace the former captains? Stay tuned for more updates!

These Are The Nominated Contestants

Previously, Karanvir Bohra, Nirmal Singh and Romil Chaudhary were nominated for elimination. Dipika Kakar has also now entered the list of nominees. After losing immunity, captains Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma are directly nominated for eliminations.