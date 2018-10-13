 »   »  WHAT? Prince Narula Wanted To Break-up With Yuvika Chaudhary Before Getting Engaged!

Related Articles
Television celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary got married yesterday (October 12, 2018) in Mumbai. Their fairy tale wedding was witnessed by several celebrities such as Sunil Shetty, Ranvijay, Mandana Karini and many more. Both the bride and groom looked absolutely beautiful in their crimson wedding attire. Their love story is one of a kind and dates back to Bigg Boss 9 days, where they met and fell in love with each other. Though they dated for quite a while, the duo kept its relationship under wraps until last year. But, before they got engaged and made their relationship official, Prince wanted to break up with Yuvika. Read to know why.
Prince’s First Proposal
When Prince and Yuvika were contesting on Bigg Boss, everybody was excited about this on-screen couple. Prince first expressed is feelings for Yuvika by proposing to her with a heart-shaped chapathi. Isn't that simply adorable?
Their Relationship Was A Hidden Secret
Despite several rumors, Prince and Yuvika managed to keep their relationship a secret until they got official engaged. Prince announced his engagement to Yuvika through an Instagram post.
Prince Wanted To Break-up With Yuvika
Apparently, Prince picked a lot of fights with Yuvika prior to the engagement and even suggested a break-up. This was just a plan he came up with to make the engagement more surprising.
Yuvika Was Indeed Surprised
Prince break-up plan did work well. Yuvika was taken by surprise when he popped the question. She wrote on her social media, "Can't believe this just happened love u beba #forlife thank u for asking me .. for holding my hand.. for believing in us.. for being my partner for forever n beyond.... cheers to US... to new beginnings.. n to a lifetime of love n memories..Forever yours.. always."
They Are Finally Hitched
The couple finally got married in a big fat Punjabi wedding yesterday in Mumbai. They have announced that the reception will be held in Chandigarh. We wish them a very happy married life and may they always be happy together.
