 »   »  WHAT? Prince Narula Wanted To Break-up With Yuvika Chaudhary Before Getting Engaged!

Prince’s First Proposal

When Prince and Yuvika were contesting on Bigg Boss, everybody was excited about this on-screen couple. Prince first expressed is feelings for Yuvika by proposing to her with a heart-shaped chapathi. Isn't that simply adorable?

Their Relationship Was A Hidden Secret

Despite several rumors, Prince and Yuvika managed to keep their relationship a secret until they got official engaged. Prince announced his engagement to Yuvika through an Instagram post.

Prince Wanted To Break-up With Yuvika

Apparently, Prince picked a lot of fights with Yuvika prior to the engagement and even suggested a break-up. This was just a plan he came up with to make the engagement more surprising.

Yuvika Was Indeed Surprised

Prince break-up plan did work well. Yuvika was taken by surprise when he popped the question. She wrote on her social media, "Can't believe this just happened love u beba #forlife thank u for asking me .. for holding my hand.. for believing in us.. for being my partner for forever n beyond.... cheers to US... to new beginnings.. n to a lifetime of love n memories..Forever yours.. always."

They Are Finally Hitched

The couple finally got married in a big fat Punjabi wedding yesterday in Mumbai. They have announced that the reception will be held in Chandigarh. We wish them a very happy married life and may they always be happy together.