India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »  WHAT? Prince Narula Wanted To Break-up With Yuvika Chaudhary Before Getting Engaged!

WHAT? Prince Narula Wanted To Break-up With Yuvika Chaudhary Before Getting Engaged!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Television celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary got married yesterday (October 12, 2018) in Mumbai. Their fairy tale wedding was witnessed by several celebrities such as Sunil Shetty, Ranvijay, Mandana Karini and many more. Both the bride and groom looked absolutely beautiful in their crimson wedding attire. Their love story is one of a kind and dates back to Bigg Boss 9 days, where they met and fell in love with each other. Though they dated for quite a while, the duo kept its relationship under wraps until last year. But, before they got engaged and made their relationship official, Prince wanted to break up with Yuvika. Read to know why.

    Prince’s First Proposal

    When Prince and Yuvika were contesting on Bigg Boss, everybody was excited about this on-screen couple. Prince first expressed is feelings for Yuvika by proposing to her with a heart-shaped chapathi. Isn't that simply adorable?

    Their Relationship Was A Hidden Secret

    Despite several rumors, Prince and Yuvika managed to keep their relationship a secret until they got official engaged. Prince announced his engagement to Yuvika through an Instagram post.

    Prince Wanted To Break-up With Yuvika

    Apparently, Prince picked a lot of fights with Yuvika prior to the engagement and even suggested a break-up. This was just a plan he came up with to make the engagement more surprising.

    Yuvika Was Indeed Surprised

    Prince break-up plan did work well. Yuvika was taken by surprise when he popped the question. She wrote on her social media, "Can't believe this just happened love u beba #forlife thank u for asking me .. for holding my hand.. for believing in us.. for being my partner for forever n beyond.... cheers to US... to new beginnings.. n to a lifetime of love n memories..Forever yours.. always."

    They Are Finally Hitched

    The couple finally got married in a big fat Punjabi wedding yesterday in Mumbai. They have announced that the reception will be held in Chandigarh. We wish them a very happy married life and may they always be happy together.

    MOST READ : Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula Wedding : Baarat Makes A Filmy Style Entry; Yuvika's Look Revealed!

    Read more about: yuvika chaudhary prince narula
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue