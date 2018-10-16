 »   »  Was Priyank Sharma Two-Timing Divya Agarwal Before Bigg Boss? There Was Another Lady In His Life!

Priyank Sharma is one such television celebrity, who is known for his Casanova image. His infamous love stories, breakups and awkward encounter with ex-girlfriends, have always managed to grab the eye balls. And now, from the latest reports we have learned that Priyank Sharma was in a secret relationship with a lady prior to entering Bigg Boss 11. This makes us wonder if Priyank Sharma was two-timing Divya Agrawal! Here we have a picture of Priyank with his secret lady that you ought to see!

In the picture, Priyank is seen hugging his alleged girlfriend as they pose for a selfie. While everyone thought he was dating Divya Agarwal, these pictures with Priyank with Khushi Joshi re breaking the internet. According to Pinkvilla's report, Khushi gained recognition following her appearance in a chocolate advertisement. What comes across more surprising is the fact that fans have even created an Instagram page for Priyank and Khushi!

Though Priyank chose to stay mum about Khushi Jain, he was vocal about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal, whom he met on the sets of Spiltsvilla. But, things fell apart between the two when Priyank entered Bigg Boss 11 house and thereafter began getting close to the other contestant Benafsha. Reprtedly, Divya called off the relationship with Priyanks while he was still in the Bigg Boss 11 house.