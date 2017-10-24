 »   »   » Are Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Couple Erica Fernandez & Shaheer Sheikh Engaged?

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actors, Erica Fernandez and Shaheer Sheikh, are one of the best jodis in the television industry. Their reel love story as well as on and off relationship in real life has always grabbed the headlines.
Recently, there were rumours that the couple has got engaged. Read on to know what Erica has to say about the rumours . . .
BUZZ! Erica Fernandez & Shaheer Sheikh Engaged!
According to a source, the couple has exchanged rings at Erica's Bandra residence a few days ago with family and close friends in attendance.
Supriya Pilgaonkar Was Present At The Event!
It was even said that actress Supriya Pilgaonkar, who is a close friend to Erica and Shaheer, was also present.
Erica Fernandez Denies Engagement Rumours
But, Erica Fernandez has denied the engagement rumours. She was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "This is not true. It is just a rumour."
Erica Says Shaheer Is Supportive
Earlier too, the couple had denied the dating rumours. In a recent interview, Erica said that Shaheer has been supportive of her venture (online makeup tutorial).
Erica Is Close To Shaheer’s Family
Erica is close to Shaheer's family and is seen at his Malad residence frequently. Recently, she had also accompanied him to the Mercedes showroom when Shaheer went to buy a car.