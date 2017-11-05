 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Not Sabyasachi, But Dhinchak Pooja To Get Evicted; Housemates To Reveal Their Secrets!

Today's Bigg Boss 11's Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan will be interesting to watch. Karanvir Bohra and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Tanisha Mukherjee will be seen as guests on the show. Also, the viewers will get to see the contestants revealing their top secret to save themselves from nominations.
It has to be recalled that nine contestants Sapna Choudhary, Sabyasachi Satapathy, Bandgi Kalra, Hiten Tejwani, Hina Khan, Benafsha Soonawalla, Priyank, Shilpa Shinde and Dhinchak Pooja were nominated for eviction. Read on...
Not Sabyasachi, But Dhinchak Pooja To Get Eliminated!
It was said that Sabyasachi Satpathy will be getting eliminated. But, according to latest report, it is not Sabyasachi, but Dhichank Pooja, who will be leaving the house.
Why Bandgi Is Saved?
There are also reports that Bandgi Kalra had got less number of votes, but the makers decided to eliminate other contestant as Bandgi's romance with Puneesh in one of the major highlights of the show!
Why Pooja Is Evicted?
Apparently, Pooja is not seen mingling with other contestants. We could also see that no one in the house tried to interact with her when she came to them! Pooja's only entertainment was her funny songs.
Sabyasachi Saved!
Pooja indeed made people laugh and was in news during initial days of her entry. We are sure that Pooja had more fans (thanks to her funny songs) than Sabyasachi! But, looks like the makers have made their mind to evict Pooja.
Housemates To Reveal Their Secrets!
Meanwhile, the housemates have to reveal their secret and housemates, whose secret will be interesting, will be saved from nominations. We will get to watch the housemates reveal one secret about their lives in a booth located in the garden area.
Tanisha & KVB As Guests
In the recent promo, Salman will be explaining about the task in front of guests, Tanisha Mukherjee and Karanvir Bohra, who will have to decide whose secret, was interesting.
Is Arshi Revealing About Pune Scandal?
Hina, Hiten, Sabyasachi, Bandgi and others will be revealing their secrets. What's interesting is about Arshi Khan, who seems to be revealing about an incident that took place in 2015. Is it about Pune scandal?