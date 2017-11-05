 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Not Sabyasachi, But Dhinchak Pooja To Get Evicted; Housemates To Reveal Their Secrets!

Today's Bigg Boss 11's Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan will be interesting to watch. Karanvir Bohra and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Tanisha Mukherjee will be seen as guests on the show. Also, the viewers will get to see the contestants revealing their top secret to save themselves from nominations.

It has to be recalled that nine contestants Sapna Choudhary, Sabyasachi Satapathy, Bandgi Kalra, Hiten Tejwani, Hina Khan, Benafsha Soonawalla, Priyank, Shilpa Shinde and Dhinchak Pooja were nominated for eviction. Read on...