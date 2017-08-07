 »   »   » Not Haassil, But This Popular Show To Replace Sony TV’s Beyhadh!

It is known to all that Sony TV's popular show, Beyhadh that stars Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani, will soon go off air. The show is a finite series and the team will shoot the final episode on August 22.
Earlier, there were reports that Nikita Dutta, Vatsal Seth and Zayed Khan starrer Haassil would replace Beyhadh.
KBC To Replace Beyhadh
Now, according to the confirmed reports, Amitabh Bachchan's game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati will replace Beyhadh.
KBC To Go On Air From Mid-September
According to reports, KBC will go on air from mid-September. The show which is back after a gap of three years will go be telecast at 9 pm from Monday to Friday.
Beyhadh Climax
Also the reports suggest that Beyhadh will have an intense dramatic climax, leading to Maya and Samay's (Piyush Sahdev) death.
Beyhadh Suspense
Post Maya's death, Arjun will be seen feeling her presence, which will be the suspense that makers will reveal to the viewers in the next season.
Beyhadh, A Finite Series
A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Beyhadh was a show with a definite storyline so it's not surprising that it is ending."
Beyhadh Got Overwhelming Response
"It might have been low on numbers, but the response and love it received were overwhelming. Who would have thought that the Indian audience would accept their heroine as a psychopath killer?"