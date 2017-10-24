 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Zubair Khan Controversy - After Salman Khan, His Bodyguard Shera Is In Trouble!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Zubair Khan, was eliminated from the show because he got least number of votes. But before his exit, Salman Khan had lashed out at Zubair for faking his identity and for using foul language inside the house.
Since Zubair couldn't take Salman's harsh words, he consumed pills inside the Bigg Boss house and was later rushed to the hospital. Post his elimination, Zubair had filed a complaint against Salman Khan for threatening him inside the house.
Zubair Khan
Zubair even revealed that he was unaware of the promo in which he was shown as an underworld don's relative. He made it clear that he is in no way related to Dawood Ibrahim or Haseena Parker and it was the channel who introduced him like that to gain TRPs!
Shabnam Shaikh File FIR Against Salman's Bodyguard Shera
Apparently, when the police refused to register an FIR, he had approached a Bandra-based activist, Shabnam Shaikh, for help. Now, it is this Shabnam Shaikh, who has filed an FIR against Salman Khan's bodyguard, Shera!
Shabnam Claims . . .
According to report, Shabnam claims that Shera called her to convince Zubair to take back the complaint. She was quoted as saying, "I told him that it was not possible to take back the complaint and after that he started abusing me and saying that I will be raped by them."
Shera Denies Accusation Against Him
Shabnam adds that she has the entire conversation recorded. However, Shera has denied the accusation against him. He was quoted by DC as saying, "The number from which the call was made is not mine. She has tarnished my reputation."