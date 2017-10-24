 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Zubair Khan Controversy - After Salman Khan, His Bodyguard Shera Is In Trouble!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Zubair Khan, was eliminated from the show because he got least number of votes. But before his exit, Salman Khan had lashed out at Zubair for faking his identity and for using foul language inside the house.

Since Zubair couldn't take Salman's harsh words, he consumed pills inside the Bigg Boss house and was later rushed to the hospital. Post his elimination, Zubair had filed a complaint against Salman Khan for threatening him inside the house.