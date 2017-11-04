 »   »   » BB 11: Arshi Khan’s Publicist Sues Gehana Vasisth For Rs 1 Crore; Gehana Says She Is Not Scared!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants have been hitting headlines regarding matters outside the house as well. Bandgi Kalra's boyfriend, Priyank Sharma's girlfriend, Gauri Arora and Gehana Vasisth, everyone are saying something or the other.
We had recently revealed about South actress Gehana Vasisth's shocking revelations about Arshi Khan. She has also targeted Priyank Sharma. We had also reported that Arshi's publicist had recently filed FIR against Priyank Sharma and Sapna Choudhary for talking about Arshi's past scandals!
Arshi Khan’s Publicist Sues Gehana Vasisth
Now, Arshi's publicist, Flynn Remedios has sued Gehana for Rs 1 Crore for making defamatory statements. Read on...
Arshi's Publicist Issued A Statement
According to a news report published on a portal, Arshi's publicist has issued a statement, which reads, "I have been reading statements and articles based on interviews given by Gehana Vasisth concerning the private life of my client Arshi Khan.
Why Arshi’s Publicist Was Quiet Till Now?
"I had kept quiet till now, because when a show like Bigg Boss is on, everyone jumps into the bandwagon."
Arshi’s Publicist Clarify…
"I wish to clarify that I used to handle Gehana Vasisth's PR 3-4 years ago, but I am not handling her media activity now. Her PR is handled by one Suresh Shetty and I have nothing to do with the statements made by Gehana Vasisth."
Flynn Remedios Sues Gehana For Rs 1 Crore For Making Defamatory Statements Against Arshi
"On behalf of Arshi Khan, who is currently in the Bigg Boss house, I have issued instructions to our lawyers who are suing Gehana Vasisth for Rs 1 Crore for make false, incorrect and highly defamatory statements against Arshi Khan."