 »   »   » BB 11: Arshi Khan’s Publicist Sues Gehana Vasisth For Rs 1 Crore; Gehana Says She Is Not Scared!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants have been hitting headlines regarding matters outside the house as well. Bandgi Kalra's boyfriend, Priyank Sharma's girlfriend, Gauri Arora and Gehana Vasisth, everyone are saying something or the other.

We had recently revealed about South actress Gehana Vasisth's shocking revelations about Arshi Khan. She has also targeted Priyank Sharma. We had also reported that Arshi's publicist had recently filed FIR against Priyank Sharma and Sapna Choudhary for talking about Arshi's past scandals!