 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Dhinchak Pooja Enters The Show; Who Will Get Eliminated Today?

We had recently reported that Dhinchak Pooja will be entering the show as a wild card entrant. In today's (October 22) episode, Salman Khan will be introducing her to the viewers and the housemates.

On the other hand, the viewers have been waiting for the third week eviction. This week, Luv Tyagi, Puneesh Sharma, Sapna Choudhary, Hina Khan and Akash Dadlani were nominated. Also, we saw Lucinda Nicholas getting eliminated, early this week.

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan had announced that the elimination will happen today. But, Salman and the makers will be surprising the viewers and housemates by announcing good news!

Apparently, as expected, elimination will not happen today, and this will be a Diwali gift from the Bigg Boss! No elimination will definitely give a chance for the nominated contestants to prove themselves.

But the nominations from this week will be carried forward to next week. Also, along with Dhinchak Pooja, Priyank Sharma will be re-entering the show as another wild card entrant.