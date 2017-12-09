 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Salman Lashes Out At Arshi For Disrespecting Shilpa's Mother; Spl Guests Enter House!

We recently saw the families and friends of the Bigg Boss 11 contestants visiting them in the Bigg Boss house. It was emotional reunion for all the contestants as they met their loved ones after a long time.

While a few housemates could interact with their families, a few of them couldn't as it was a one-sided conversation. During this emotional moment, Arshi Khan made bad comments on Shilpa Shinde in front of her mother and also disrespected her!

Arshi Khan Arshi felt Shilpa disrespected her father. Although Shilpa clarified that she didn't, Arshi was in no mood to listen. When Shilpa's mother visited the house, she didn't even greet her. But Shilpa's mother's sweet gesture towards her won hearts. Fans & Celebs Lash Out At Arshi! Arshi even called Shilpa ‘wahiyat aurat' in front of her mother. This didn't go well with fans and even a few celebrities who took to Twitter to lash out at her. Salman Khan Lashes Out At Arshi Khan According to the latest promo, during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman will be asking Arshi as to her ‘tewar' changed as soon as she became the captain of the house. He will be seen lashing out at Arshi for disrespecting Shilpa's mother. Salman Supports Shilpa! He also clarifies that Shilpa didn't disrespect her father. Even her father will tell the same! Surprisingly (even though the contestants try to stop her), Arshi will be seen talking against Salman! Arshi Arshi seems irritated as Salman supported Shilpa. She tells him, "Salman shahab, mujhe lagta hai aap shayad Shilpa ki baat nahi dekh parahe." Salman Congratulates Vikas Salman looks irritated with Arshi and congratulates Vikas for choosing such a captain! Arshi's rude behaviour in front of Salman has really shocked us. It has to be seem how will Salman deal with her! Shilpa Teary-Eyed Shilpa will be seen teary-eyed as she feels everyone misunderstands her and by the time they understand her, it would be too late! Luv will be seen consoling her. Karan Patel Enters The House Also, today, Yeh Hai Mohobbatein actor, Karan Patel will be entering the house as special guest. He will be seen advising Hina (especially). As we revealed, Karan has been slamming Hina for her behaviour in the house on the social media. Karan To Hina According to the promo, Karan tells Hina, "Hina ji... Ek tho apka takiya kalam hogaya hai ‘yeh meine Kab kaha', ya yeh tho hua hai nahi, bahar apko ek sau thees karod log apko dekh rahe hai, aur hame baatein yaad hain." Hina's Expression! Karan even compliments Hina, "Ap ka expression acha hai, hosake tho aap game bhi itni khobsorti se kheliye." Hina's expression will be like, ‘what he is saying?' Karishma Tanna Karishma too, enters the house and is seen praising a few contestants. She tells, "Vikas, abhi apko iss show mein Mastermind bolte hai. Par mujhe lagta hai, agar apke paas mind hai tho aap use kyon nahi karoge, correct? " Karan With Salman Karan shared a couple of pictures on Instagram. Sharing a picture with Salman, Karan wrote, "@beingsalmankhan ... bhai Thankyou for thinking worthy of me to share the stage with you ..! Anything for you Anytime. Love you bhai ..! #Bigboss11 #ShanivaarKaVaar #SalmanKhan #Tiger." Karan Writes... "By the way ... while you haters were busy #Trolling me, I was having fun #Strolling in the house ...! 😂😂 #BigBoss11 #WeekendKaVaar .. #JugJugJalo jo bolna hai bol ke fatafat #AageChalo ..! 😂😂" Karishma Writes... Karishma too shared a picture from the set and wrote, "Always a happy feelin to be a part of the #bigboss family. Can't express in words! #nostalgic #memories #happiness #olddays ... Thanku @colorstv." Rohan Mehra In The Bigg Boss 11 House! Rohan Mehra will also be entering the house. He is seen warning someone (not shown in promo) who was talking against Hina! He is also seen praising Hina. Rohan Writes... Rohan shared a picture from the set and wrote, "Bigg Boss ready! Back here after one year 😊 Relived so many memories ♥️ Watch me tonight on #BB11 at 9:00 pm only @colorstv." Fukrey Returns Team On Bigg Boss? There are also reports that Bollywood film, Fukrey Returns team might join Weekend Ka Vaar episode, to promote their film! #WeStandByShilpa Meanwhile, yet again on Twitter fans were seen tending #WeStandByShilpa. It became the biggest trend ever! Well, we must thank Hina and Arshi for that! What say guys?

