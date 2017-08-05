 »   »   » Kapil Sharma’s GF Ginni Chatrath DIDN'T Ask Sunil Grover To Return To TKSS; Here’s Why!

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's mid-air fight has taken internet by storm. Post fight, Sunil had quit the show. Since then, Kapil has been requesting Sunil to return to the show, but in vain.

Recently, a few media reported Kapil's girlfriend, Ginni Chatrath's tweets that mentioned she wanted Sunil and Kapil to patch up. But, that account is FAKE! We went through REAL Ginni's account that and there were no such tweets! The fake account of Ginni had the following tweets...

Fake Ginni's Tweets @GinniChatrathK9: #HappyBirthdaySunilGrover @WhoSunilGrover We really miss you. Apne chhote Bhai ki baat Maano Aur #Tkss mein waapas Aao. 'Fake' Ginni's Further Tweeted.... "Officially Not confirmed by @WhoSunilGrover!! But @KapilSharmaK9 requested many time to join The show back. Soon will give you all Good news." We Miss Sunil Grover... "#HappyBirthdaySunilGrover @WhoSunilGrover Doctor Heals wound but you heal mind. We all miss you.All people want to see your talent again." "We Love Mashoor Gulati" "Good News On the Way very soon.Guess What?" "We love Mashoor Gulati" Ginni's Real & Fake Account The fake account "@GinniChatrathK9" has 5k followers while "@ChatrathGinni" which is the real account of Kapil's girlfriend has 13.4K followers and is also followed by Kapil, Bharti Singh and other celebrities. Tweeples Reported Fake Ginni's Account! As soon as the news of Ginni requesting Sunil to return to TKSS was reported by media, tweeples started reporting the fake account. Read the tweets.... HONEY 💫‏ @panipuri_honey @juthee_alam ju pls report thid is and block it 😒Check out Ginni Chatrath (@GinniChatrathK9): https://twitter.com/GinniChatrathK9?s=09 ... ⚡‏ @classysassybeau "Guys just DO IT! Its enough now! Report this imposter👉 @GinniChatrathK9 This person is crossing his/her limits! Media is crap! REPORT FAST!" Riya "@GinniChatrathK9 Enough is Enough.I can't bare more shit from this account. This needs to be suspended.We are going to take Serious action." Sumeet Singh‏ "Guys go the settings of this account and choose the pretending to be someone else under the abusive category. @GinniChatrathK9."

Well, although the reports of Ginni requesting Sunil to return to TKSS is 'fake', it has gone viral. Now, it has to be seen whether Ginni or Kapil would clarify the same....