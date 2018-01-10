 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Are Vikas Gupta & Hina Khan Insecure Of Shilpa Shinde?

Bigg Boss 11 finale is nearing. It is known to all that Shilpa Shinde is topping the popularity chart. In the recent mall task, everyone got to know about Shilpa's fan power, as she got more number of votes compared to the other popular contestants Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan.

Post the task, in a recent episode, all the three contestants - Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan and Akash Dadlani were seen ganging up against Shilpa. They were seen taunting her for being in kitchen and not performing the task or not getting involved in team work.

Vikas & Hina Gang Up Against Shilpa Although, Vikas and Hina used to taunt Shilpa before, post mall task, it looked like they seemed insecure of Shilpa's fandom! Let us remind you that in the mall, Shilpa had got more fans followed by Hina and Vikas. Hina Declares Shilpa As The Winner Of Bigg Boss 11! In the latest episode, Hina was seen telling that this will be for the first time that someone will win the show by just being in kitchen and not performing the tasks! Kishwer Merchant Tweets… Meanwhile, after the episode, Kishwer Merchant had tweeted, "Puneesh u were superb in yesterday's episode ❤️ #BB11 I dnt believe I am saying this even though I am supporting Vikas but Hina and Vikas were looking so insecure after the mall voting result !!!" Vikas & Hina Talk About Shilpa In one of the videos that was shared on social media, Vikas and Hina were seen talking about Shilpa. Hina feels that Shilpa is overconfident, arrogant and doesn't perform tasks but still she is getting votes. She calls it Shilpa's fate (kismat)! Hina Feels Shilpa Will Win The Show! Hina tells to Vikas, Because she (Shilpa) is ahead of votes - be it mall task or live votes, apko ek assumption/calculative thought ajata hai mind mein that ki yeah she is winning the show. Everyone is on the same page. Vikas Disappointed! Vikas feels that they perform the task with such a difficulty. Shilpa was leading with such a huge margin! It has to be recalled that during mall task, the mall was filled with fans, and there was a chaos. Vikas Wants Fans To Vote For Them! Because of the chaos at the mall, the makers decided to get the contestants back. Vikas and Hina feels the fans left the mall as soon as they left and didn't vote for them. Vikas is seen telling in the video, "Yeh saab fans ke haat mein hain.. Fans ko dekna padega yaar, woh maal se ja nahi sakte, unko rukhna chahiye waha." Hina On Shilpa’s Fans… He adds, "Voting ke liye aye the woh loog, tho unko vote karna padega. Unko je jaan lagani padegi, jisko jitana hai." Hina adds, "Shayad inke fans je-jaan laga rahe hai!" Press Conference At Bigg Boss 11 House With this conversation don't Hina and Vikas look insecure? Also, during a select media interaction, Vikas feared losing the trophy after experiencing the public support that the actresses and his co-contestants - Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan received at a mall. Vikas Says… He was quoted by IANS as saying, "Well, I knew I am not a celebrity like these actresses here, so I have no fan following. I (thought I) might just survive for a month. But then with the constant support of the audience, I have reached to top five." Vikas Insecure Of Hina! "However, when all of us went to the mall for a live poll, whatever happened to Hina (Khan), I doubt if I have any chance. With my game plan, strategy and smart play, I was thinking that I would be reaching on top two, if not the winner." Vikas Insecure Of Shilpa! He further added, "But then I went to the mall along with other participants and realised how strong a base of fan-followers Shilpa Shinde has. That was an eye-opener for me. Like Salman Khan sir said once that the last two weeks of the show is in the hands of the public. I think I am losing the ground there."

We feel that Hina and Vikas are insecure of Shilpa. What are your views? Hit the comment box to share your opinion...

