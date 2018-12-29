 »   »   »  Exclusive Interview! Ace Of Space: Akanksha Sharma Feels This Contestant Will Win The Show!

Akanksha Sharma, who had participated on Bigg Boss, entered MTV's show, Ace Of Space along with her boyfriend Abhiraj Chadha. On the show, she was quite close to co-contestant Divya Agarwal. Unfortunately, she got eliminated from the house in the fifth week. In an exclusive interview to Filmibeat, she spoke about her journey on the show. Now that the show is inching its finale, Akanksha revealed whom she is rooting for!

Your experience on the show: It has been a crazy experience - it's one of a kind, never experienced something like that. It was like living in a jail with activities and cameras all around. It was so much fun!

Has the show changed you as a person?



Yes, a lot! I think that I have become so much more calmer and grown so much more as a person. I think that I am not quick to jump to conclusions now.

Many have been comparing Ace Of Space with Bigg Boss. How different are both the shows?

Ace Of Space is a lot more tougher in comparison to the Bigg Boss. Interaction wise, Bigg Boss allows you to compete with people on one on one basis, while AOS doesn't allow us to do that. But it's something like work in progress as it is season 1 and there will be a lot of changes in the coming seaon. But AOS was way more fun! I like the fact that the crowd is younger.

Your boyfriend has been receiving a lot of love from the viewers and his fan followers have increased.



I am so happy and thrilled. I was rooting for him to win. The last time when we spoke, I was telling him to get the trophy, but he had said that he is not into it right now and just wants to come out! I think that he was done, but I am proud of him, especially with the way he showed himself on the show. He was such a gentleman and never lost his cool.

Who do you think should win the show?



I think it's going to be between Divya (Agarwal) and Pratik (Sehajpal).

Ace Of Space finale will be aired on December 31 at 6 pm. Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

