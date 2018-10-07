 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma’s Diwali Gift For Fans! The Comedian Announces His Return With The Kapil Sharma Show!

Kapil Announces His Return

Kapil took to Twitter to announce his return. He wrote, "Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show' lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par." - (sic)

Format To Be Finalised

It is being said that the makers are currently finalising the format of the new series. The old format has been retained. But the team is looking to add a few new segments. The official announcement about the cast will also be soon made. The show will be aired during weekends on Sony.

Official Statement By The Channel!

According to IE report, the channel issued an official statement which read, "Yes, Kapil Sharma is coming home to Sony Entertainment Television with his highly successful weekend comedy show ‘the Kapil Sharma show'. We are delighted and looking forward to again collaborate with Kapil and his absolutely talented creative team and actors."

Crisp & Fresh Project

A source close to the actor was quoted by the leading tabloid as saying, "It will be a crisp and fresh project. We are still figuring out whether it will be a new show or the next season of The Kapil Sharma Show."

The Show Will Be Launched During Diwali

"We are looking forward to launch it during Diwali. Kapil is geared up to produce a quality show that will entertain his audience. He is looking at making another comedy show. We haven't yet locked the team."

What's Kapil Up To These Days?

Recently, Kapil shared a few pictures from a yoga centre. He also shared a picture and blamed Punjabi food for the gaining extra pounds! Also, his first Punjabi film titled Son of Manjeet Singh (as a producer) is all set to hit the screens on October 12, 2018. The promo of the film received appreciation from fans, critics and celebrities.