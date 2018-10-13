 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma To Announce The Wedding Date Soon; Opens Up About His Health & Fight With Sunil Grover!

Date Of Kapil-Ginni’s Wedding Hasn’t Been Decided Yet

When asked regarding the rumours doing the rounds about his December wedding, the actor told IE, "Yes, it's happening. Sab ki ho rahi hai main kyun peeche rahun (Everyone is getting married, why should I be left behind.) But the date hasn't been decided yet."

Kapil To Announce The Date After The Film’s Release

Kapil is busy promoting his maiden Punjabi production venture, Son Of Manjeet Singh. He feels that producing a film is a hectic task and will decide about the after his film releases. He said, "Producing a film is no less than arranging for a hundred marriages. So, I will decide the date of my marriage with my family after Son Of Manjeet Singh is released."

Kapil To Announce The Wedding Date Soon!

He further added, "As far as making an announcement is concerned, I am such a person who believes in telling people everything. So, as soon as I will zero in the date, I will announce it."

Regarding His Controversy (Fight With Sunil Grover)

Regarding his controversy (fight with his friend Sunil Grover), the actor-comedian was quoted by IANS as saying, "I feel everyone fights someday or the other. We are public figures and that is why our fights make it to the papers. But I feel everyone has fought once in life -- be it within family, business or work space. Small-small things keep on happening. But since we are public figures, these things become news in our case."

“I am one of the ‘Nalayak’ students”

Regarding his profession and personal life hitting headlines constantly, the actor was quoted by IANS as saying, "It is a learning experience. I feel we learn till our last breath. Main 'nalayak' students mein se ek hun toh mein thodha late seekhta hun (I am one of the unintelligent students, so I am slow learner)."

The Actor’s New Show

Recently, the actor announced that he is returning to television with a new show on Sony TV and that too, with the previous cast. It is said that the actor will be coming up with new season of his popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

About His Break

The actor hopes for good things. He also wishes that he makes people laugh. Regarding his break, he said, "I gave ample amount of time to myself during the break. I am rejuvenated. Now I'm working on my health. I want to get fit now and be back on the small screen."

Regarding His Health

He added, "Health is wealth... People don't just say it for the sake of it. It is genuinely true and I have realised that. I didn't give much importance to my health. There was no fixed time to eat for me. But now, I will try to focus on my health while working."