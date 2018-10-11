 »   »   »  JUST IN! Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary Wedding: Yuvika Looks Radiant At The Mehendi Ceremony (PICS)

Related Articles
Telly town's adorable couple Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are all set to get married on October 12, 2018, at Sun n Sand hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. Recently, the actress was seen pampering herself for her big day! Recently, the couple also shot for a pre-wedding photoshoot, in which they were seen causally posing for the cameras. We must say that the couple looked super cute together. Apparently, it will be a big fat Punjabi wedding. The wedding celebration will be for three days - Mehendi, Sangeet and cocktail party, which will commence from today (October 10).
The mehendi ceremony has already begun and the bride-to-be is looking gorgeous in a green attire and floral jewellery. The actress was seen getting the mehendi applied and enjoying the music. Her friends too joined her. Here's a glimpse of Yuvika's mehendi ceremony.
Yuvika Looks Radiant At The Mehendi Ceremony
The bride-to-be looked gorgeous in a green lehenga-choli and floral jewellery. The actress looked radiant and was seen all in smiles, while she was getting the mehendi applied.
Yuvika's Unique Mehendi
The mehendi design also depicts their love! The mehendi had a boy (Which of course is Prince) going down his knees, while the girl admiring the lover!
Prince Can't Take His Eyes Off Yuvika
The background had a Punjabi music, while Yuvika was seen enjoying it with her friends around her. The actress looked so pretty that Prince couldn't take his eyes off her!
Prince Looked Handsome In A White Attire
Prince was looked handsome in a white attire. Prince too got mehendi applied. Both the actors looked cute together, as they posed for the pictures, flaunting their mehendi.
Prince & Yuvika Dance Their Heart Out!
Both Yuvika and Prince were seen greeting the guests. We are sure that the guests too admired Yuvika and Prince as the couple looked super cute. The couple was also seen dancing their heart out for the dhol.
Pre-Wedding Ceremonies Started With A Havan
The pre-wedding ceremonies started with a havan. The actress had shared a few pictures and videos on her social media. Yuvika looked simple in a white chudidhar and was seen performing havan.
Prince & Yuvika To Host A Reception In Chandigarh
According to report, post wedding, the couple plan to host a reception for extended family and friends in Chandigarh, which is Prince's hometown. According to Spotboye report, "The couple will not go for a honeymoon right after their wedding due to work commitments, but would later head to an exotic destination."
It has to be recalled that the couple met on the reality show Bigg Boss 9. Prince had proposed Yuvika in the game show, but unfortunately, the actress got evicted before she could reply for his proposal. But later, Prince, who won the show, also won Yuvika's heart and managed to convince her that he loves her! Although there were reports of them dating, the duo had not confirmed the reports. Later, this year, the couple surprised the fans by announcing their engagement on social media.
