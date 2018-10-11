 »   »   »  JUST IN! Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary Wedding: Yuvika Looks Radiant At The Mehendi Ceremony (PICS)

Yuvika Looks Radiant At The Mehendi Ceremony

The bride-to-be looked gorgeous in a green lehenga-choli and floral jewellery. The actress looked radiant and was seen all in smiles, while she was getting the mehendi applied.

Yuvika's Unique Mehendi

The mehendi design also depicts their love! The mehendi had a boy (Which of course is Prince) going down his knees, while the girl admiring the lover!

Prince Can't Take His Eyes Off Yuvika

The background had a Punjabi music, while Yuvika was seen enjoying it with her friends around her. The actress looked so pretty that Prince couldn't take his eyes off her!

Prince Looked Handsome In A White Attire

Prince was looked handsome in a white attire. Prince too got mehendi applied. Both the actors looked cute together, as they posed for the pictures, flaunting their mehendi.

Prince & Yuvika Dance Their Heart Out!

Both Yuvika and Prince were seen greeting the guests. We are sure that the guests too admired Yuvika and Prince as the couple looked super cute. The couple was also seen dancing their heart out for the dhol.

Pre-Wedding Ceremonies Started With A Havan

The pre-wedding ceremonies started with a havan. The actress had shared a few pictures and videos on her social media. Yuvika looked simple in a white chudidhar and was seen performing havan.

Prince & Yuvika To Host A Reception In Chandigarh

According to report, post wedding, the couple plan to host a reception for extended family and friends in Chandigarh, which is Prince's hometown. According to Spotboye report, "The couple will not go for a honeymoon right after their wedding due to work commitments, but would later head to an exotic destination."