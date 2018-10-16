 »   »   »  Sudha Chandran Dancing In front Of Sabrimala Steps Goes Viral; The Actress Reveals The Truth!

Women's entry in Sabrimala temple has become one of the biggest debates in the country. The court's verdict on women's entry is due soon and hence it's one of the most debated topics on social media. Amidst this, an old video of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, Sudha Chandran dancing in front of 18 holy steps of Sabrimala has gone viral on the internet. It has become a huge deal, owing to the controversy surrounding the issue. The actress came out clean by revealing the truth behind her dance in front of the temple's steps.

According to Times Now report, the actress revealed to a leading portal that the video was actually from a film titled 'Nambinaar Keduvathillai' that she did in 1986. It was a devotional film directed by K Sankar. The film also starred Prabhu and Vijayakanth in it.

Apart from Sudha Chandran, the video also has other actresses like Jayasree, Anu Manorama and Vadivukarasi dancing in front of the temple steps. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress revealed that they actually shot the dance sequences in a studio and not outside the temple. She also added that a couple of scenes were shot near the temple, but they were at the entrance and not inside the temple.

The actress also added that though she wishes to see Lord Ayyappa, even if the court decides to allow women inside the temple, she would never go against the traditions and customs.

Most Read: Did Rashmi Desai Walk Out Of An Event At Last Minute Because Of Mugdha Godse?