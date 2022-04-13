Sudha Chandran On Senior Actors Getting Auditioned: They Should Not Be Subjected To This Humiliation

Sudha Chandran, who is currently seen playing a pivotal role in Naagin 6, recently expressed her disappointment over the casting process where the senior actors with 30-35 years of experience have to go through screen tests aka auditions. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sudha said she feels humiliated when she is being asked to audition despite having an ample amount of work experience in the industry.

The actress clearly stated that she doesn't like to audition and if asked, she says no to the show. Sudha Chandran said, "I very openly say, I don't audition. If I have to audition then what is my 35 years of input in this industry, and if you don't know my calibre, well I don't want to work with you."

Sudha also revealed that she has discussed this issue with the CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes' Association) about this. She said, "I said 'Senior actors who have put in 30-35 years should not be subjected to this humiliation'. I was very straight when I said this. A cameraman, a cinematographer, a DOP who has done brilliant films and is out of work today, doesn't have to go, light up and show, 'well this is my work'. I mean why do you want us to go and audition? Today with just one touch you can get the entire work of ours. I don't understand where the industry is going. These are things which really hurt senior actors."

For the unversed, Sudha Chandran is one of the popular actresses in the Indian TV industry. She has acted in several shows such as Rishtey, Chashme Badoor, Heena, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Vishnu Puran, Tumhari Disha and so on. Sudha has also featured in movies such as Naache Mayuri, Anjaam, Nischaiy, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Shola Aur Shabnam, Milan and so on.