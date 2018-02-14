 »   »   » PICS: Valentine’s Treat For Fans! Kapil Reveals The Title, While Salman Shoots For Dus Ka Dum Promo!

Family Time With Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma shared the first look of his new show and wrote, "need ur best wishes :) coming soon 🙏." As we see in this picture, the new show's name is Family Time With Kapil Sharma.

According to reports, the show will have family members competing with each other in games and fun activities. Also, Kapil's co-actors, Kiku Sharda (as drag) and Chandan Prabhakar will be joining him on the new show.

On the other hand, looks like Salman Khan has already shot for the promo of his upcoming show, Dus Ka Dum. A couple of pictures from his promo shoot are doing the rounds on social media.

Sharing a picture, one of the fans (Romi_salmankhankijaan) wrote, "@Beingsalmankhan is back, with his dum. Dus ka dum. Iss baar, dum bohut zyada! #SalmanKhan #DusKaDum #MereSaathNahinKhelaTohKyaKhela." (Image source: Instagram)

Posting another picture from the promo shoot, another fan (Sonud0535) wrote, "@beingsalmankhan is Back with More Dus Ka Dum...#SalmanKhan pix from promo shoot for #DusKaDum!!" (Image source: Instagram)

According to Mid-day report, "It's a fun teaser that will see Salman talking about his return to the show in typical Bhaijaan lingo. He will also call out to the audience for the auditions and inform them of the procedure to participate in the show."

Meanwhile, Kapil thanked fans as he already has 47M followers on his social media accounts. He wrote, "Twitter 11.5m + instagram 9.4m+ Facebook 26m =47 m followers on social media.. thank u so so much ur love n support .. feeling humbled n blessed.. will have a chat session again once it will reach 50 millions 🙏 love u all 😊."

Kapil also wished his friend and co-star, Kiku Sharda, who apparently, will also be part of his new show and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most energetic performer .. my friend .. boy.. sometimes girl 😜super talented @kikusharda lots n lots of love n hugs bhai.. keep entertaing the world with ur gifted talent 🎂 god bless u."