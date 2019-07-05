Anup Soni To RETURN To Crime Patrol Only On THIS Condition!

Why Anup Had Taken A Break From The Show?

Anup was quoted by BT as saying, "I took a break from the show as the actor in me was restless. I consider myself as an artiste first and performing for me is paramount. Somehow that wasn't happening, as I was busy hosting 'Crime Patrol'. In this year-long break, I did films and got to play different characters, which helped me satisfy my hunger as an actor."

The Actor Wanted To Experiment With Different Roles

"The show undoubtedly has given me a lot of appreciation, but becoming synonymous with it also came with its own restrictions. Also, I couldn't experiment with different roles because of my image of a righteous man on the show. As an actor, I should be free to explore shades, which I got to do in this one year."

Anup's Condition

Regarding his return, the actor told IE, "I will come back to the show any day but they need to agree to certain conditions that I want. I don't demand anything apart from a fair deal to block only a few days from my schedule. I cannot assign the whole month just for the show. I want to spread my wings and do different roles now."

Crime Patrol Makers Agreed To The Actor's Condition!

The actor revealed that he had no inclination to return to the show and had moved on, but with his statement to BT, it looks like the makers have agreed to his conditions! He said, "The makers have been understanding enough to accommodate my requirements. I don't want to put acting on hold and I am glad that they understood my predicament."