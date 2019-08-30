Krushna Says People Tell Him That They Have Forgotten Sunil Grover After He Entered Kapil’s Show!

The Kapil Sharma Show has been one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The actors are elated with the response that they have been getting from fans. It has to be recalled that Krushna Abhishek plays the role of Sapna on the show and his character is being loved by his fans.

Earlier, Sunil Grover used to cross dress and played Guthi in Comedy Nights. It became the most loved character on the show. But, post Kapil and Sunil's ugly spat, Sunil left the show. Sunil is being missed on the show. Many fans even wanted him to return to Kapil's show. When Krushna was asked if he was compared to Sunil on the show, he had a surprising reply.

Krushna told TimesNow that no one compared Sapna to Guthi. He also added that people told him that they have forgotten Sunil ever since he came on the show.

Krushna told the leading daily, "You won't believe it but no one has compared Sapna to Guthi till date. In fact, people tell me that jabse tum Aaye ho hum Sunil ko bhul chuke hai. I have received this compliment several times."

He further added, "Sunil is a very good actor. I grade him as a very good actor. He has his own style. I have my own style. Akshay Kumar does a different kind of comedy, Govinda does a different kind of comedy but both are great in their own spaces. I believe that Sunil has a different style and his character doesn't match with Sapna at all. No one talks about him on the show, too. Initially people did, but then we took over."

Most Read: Divyanka Tripathi Wants Karan Patel To Win Khatron Ke Khiladi; Feels He Is Best Bigg Boss Contender!