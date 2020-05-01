After Doordarshan, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan Will Now Air On Star Plus From May 4

Leading entertainment channels have been looking at different options to enthrall their audiences under the COVID-19 lockdown. Many channels decided to bring back their old shows, but the success enjoyed by Ramayan’s re-telecast on Doordarshan was unmatched and unprecedented, to say the least.

As a result, Star Plus has now confirmed that it will be bringing back Ramayan for another round of re-run during the pandemic on popular demand. Ramanand Sagar’s mega-series is all set to air from May 4 at 9.30 pm IST.

For the uninitiated, the celebrated epic first ran on Doordarshan from January 25, 1987, to July 31, 1988, for 75 consecutive Sundays in the morning. It’s unimaginable record success and unaffected popularity over the years led to remakes on popular GEC’s such as Zee TV, NDTV Imagine and even Star Plus. It must be recollected that Star had attempted at a retelling of the classic epic through the eyes of Sita in its 2015 show, Siya Ke Ram.

All in all, Ramayan’s return has fans beaming with happiness. They have been expressing the same on various social media platforms. The cult classic stars Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri, Arvind Trivedi, Sanjay Jog, Sameer Rajda, Dara Singh, and Bal Dhuri in the lead roles.

