      Ajaz Khan Granted Bail After Posting Objectionable Comments On Social Media

      Ajaz Khan, who was arrested last week for posting objectionable content on social media, has been granted bail by a court on Friday, April 24, 2020. Ajaz was arrested for allegedly making an objectionable comment during a Facebook live session.

      Ajaz Khan Granted Bail After Posting Objectionable Comments

      Having been charged under section 153 A, Naznin Khatri argued in court on behalf of Ajaz that the section was applicable for this case. She argued that Ajaz did not make any objectionable comments against any religion, but only criticized certain politicians.

      Ajaz had been booked under IPC Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 117 (Abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes).

      Metropolitan magistrate SN Shinde has granted bail to Khan on a surety of Rs. 1 lakh. The former Bigg Boss contestant has been asked to self quarantine himself for 15 days.

      In July last year, Ajaz was arrested for making objectionable comments which were perceived to cause hate among communities.

      Ajaz contested in Bigg Boss 7, and has acted in films such as Allah Ke Banday, Lakeer Ka Fakeer, and Rakta Charitra.

      Friday, April 24, 2020, 18:29 [IST]
      X