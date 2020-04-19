Former Bigg Boss Contestant Ajaz Khan Arrested For Posting Objectionable Content

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Bollywood actor Ajaz Khan has been arrested by the Khar police station in Mumbai for posting objectionable content on his social media accounts.

According to Mumbai police spokesperson Pranay Ashok, Ajaz has been booked under IPC Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 117 (Abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes).

Ajaz allegedly made hateful comments during a Facebook live session, and according to the police spokesperson, more probe will be done into his case. He will be produced before a court on Sunday.

Ajaz was arrested in July last year for something similar; he was arrested for posting objectionable videos which could have caused hate among communities.

In October 2018, Ajaz was held for alleged possession of banned drugs.

Ajaz was a contestant in the 7th season of Bigg Boss, and has acted in films such as Allah Ke Banday, Rakta Charitra and Lakeer Ka Fakeer.

