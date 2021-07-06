Bigg Boss 7 Fame Ajaz Khan's Bail Application Rejected By Mumbai Court In Connection To Drugs Case

Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case a few months ago, has been denied bail by Mumbai's Esplanade Court.

News agency ANI tweeted, "Actor Ajaz Khan's bail application rejected by Mumbai's Esplanade Court. He was arrested in connection with a drugs case."

The actor was detained at the airport after he arrived from Jaipur by the NCB on March 30. The agency had carried out a raid at his properties as well, in April and had seized drugs from his residence. This was closely followed by the officers also conducting raids in Navi Mumbai and Jogeshwari areas based on clues found after questioning the actor.

An official of NCB had told ANI, "4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search but he has been mainly arrested for his association with the Batata Gang."

Meanwhile, Ajaz has claimed that no drugs were found on him and the sleeping pills found at his residence were being consumed by his wife who was suffering from depression after her miscarriage.

Ajaz first came into the limelight for his stint in the Bigg Boss house in season 7 as a wild card entry. He later also participated in Bigg Boss 8 and has acted in many TV shows such as Matti Ki Banno, Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki and Rahe Tera Aashirwaad. He has been associated with many feature films and has been a part of the stunt based reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi as well.