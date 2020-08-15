Divyanka Tripathi, Kapil Sharma, Dilip Joshi And Other TV Stars Wish Fans On 74th Independence Day

The 74th Independence Day of India is being celebrated today with fervour across the nation. The special day marks the country’s freedom from the British rule and pays homage to our forefathers’ sacrifices in gaining independence and unifying our great nation.

However, keeping the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in mind this year, many television stars including Kapil Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi among others decided to extend their warm wishes to their fans on social media.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi wished everyone by writing, “Remembering our National Pledge from our long forgotten textbooks & school diaries today! India is my country. All Indians are my brothers & sisters. I love my country & I am proud of its rich & varied heritage. I shall strive to be worthy of it. I shall give my parents, teachers & all elders respect & treat everyone with courtesy. To my country & my people, I pledge my devotion. In their well-being & prosperity alone lies my happiness. Happy Independence Day!”

Divyanka Tripathi reminisced her school days by sharing a collage of pictures. The actress wrote, “Independence days mostly looked like this. On our special day praying for the World to have freedom to enjoy schools, work, travel and breathe like before. Happy Independence Day to all! 🇮🇳 #Throwback #SchoolDays #ParadeForIndianGlory”

Jay Bhanushali and Mahi Vij along with their adorable kids were seen dressed in white as they celebrated I-day with miniatures of the nation’s flag. The actor shared the adorable family celebration portrait on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Independence Day to all lots of love”

Arjun Bijlani shared a throwback video and wrote, “#happyindependenceday #india Respect and Salute to everyone one in our history who fought our Independence. Dil se 🙏. This moment in the video is one which I am very proud of . Had goosebumps, I still remember. Sabko aazadi ki shubhkamnaein. Yeh bahut keemti hoti hai . And 2020 sure has taught us that. JAI HIND ..”

Smriti Irani wished the nation on her social media by shedding light on the #vocalforlocal initiative. “This #independenceday let’s resolve to go #vocalforlocal, to support efforts to strengthen the capacities of women & children of our Nation, to enable our youth & not only aspire for but also diligently work towards a better future 🙏,” she wrote.

Kapil Sharma too wished his fans by saying “Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳

🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳#15august #1947 #India #indian #freedom” on his IG account.

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2020: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor And Other Celebs Wish Fans