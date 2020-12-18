Diya Aur Baati Hum Fame Anas Rashid Blessed With A Baby Boy, Actor Shares First Pictures Of The Little One

Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Anas Rashid has been blessed with a baby boy on December 17, 2020. The actor shared the news with a post on his social media account. He also revealed the name of his baby on Instagram.

Anas shared some beautiful pictures of the little one in the arms of his grandparents and wrote, "My father welcomes home his grandson -'Khabib Anas Rashid’. Thanks for all your priceless love and wishes on this awaited occasion" (sic).

As soon as the actor shared the happy news, he got inundated with congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers, including his former onscreen wife Deepika Singh aka Sandhya. Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Anas first embraced parenthood last year in February as he was blessed with a baby girl. The actor had tied the knot with a corporate professional named Heena Iqbal back in 2017. The couple has named their daughter Aayat.

Anas who has received many accolades for his wonderful performance in Diya Aur Baati Hum was last seen on screen in its spin-off Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji. The talented actor, over the years, has been a part of many big shows such as Kahiin To Hoga, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan and Aise Karo Naa Vidaa to name a few.

ALSO READ: Karan Patel And Ankita Bhargava Celebrate Daughter Mehr's First Birthday, Share Pics From Celebration!

ALSO READ: Bollywood Celebs Who Became Parents In 2020: Shilpa Shetty, Amrita Rao And Others Welcomed A New Family Member