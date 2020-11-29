Indian Idol 2020 November 29 Live Updates: Neha, Vishal And Himesh Continue To Look For New Talents

Indian Idol is back with a bang with a new season on Sony Entertainment Television. The 2020 season premiered yesterday. Judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya are looking for new talents and they continue their search tonight’s auditions episode. Here are the November 29 live updates of Indian Idol 2020.

8:05 PM: The episode begins with the introduction of Nihaal Tauro from Mangalore as the first contestant. He has a real plant as a locket for positivity and is a huge fan of Arijit Singh. Nihaal vows the judges by singing Phir Mohabatt song from Murder 2. They give him the golden ticket for the next round of Idol and Neha also performs with the contestant her favourite duet from Khamoshiyaan.

8:14 PM: Savai Bhatt from a small village from Rajasthan takes to the stage. He comes from a family of puppeteers. He narrates his struggles and the judges also invite the contestant’s parents on stage. Savai sings the iconic song Kesariya Balam and bowls over the judge’s panel with his singing prowess. They give him a standing ovation and the golden mike as well.

8:22 PM: Shanmukh Priya from Vishakapatnam takes to the stage and sings Kishore Kumar’s main toh jhum jhum jhumroo song. The 17-year-old who is accompanied by her mother receives the golden mic from the judges and moves directly to the theatre round.

8:35 PM: Vaishnav who was given some time yesterday to prepare, got back to the stage with Alvida song from Life In A Metro. He nails his performance this time around and receives a golden ticket from the judges.

8:40 PM: Maharashtra’s sister duo Anjali and Nandini Gaikwad come to Indian Idol with their father. Nandini performs Hamein Tumse Pyar Hai Kitna song. However, the judges decide to give her her result after her sister’s performance. Anjali sings the classical song Dil Ki Apish Hai Aaftab and hits it out of the park with her stellar performance. She receives a standing ovation and the golden mic. On the other hand, Nandini receives a golden ticket for the next round.

8:55 PM: Sitara Parveen from Bihar comes on stage and tells that she isn’t allowed to sing. She reveals that her brother is a hafiz and a maulvi and hence it gets difficult for her to pursue her interests in her society. Sitara shares that she then found a person named Haider who helped her in getting trained and to practice singing. Judges ask Sitara and Haider if her family know about her participating in Indian Idol and she says no.

Sitara performs Jiya Re song from Jab Tak Hai Jaan and immediately wows Neha, Vishal and Himesh with her singing. Neha even calls her a real-life 'Secret Superstar’ and they give her a golden ticket to move ahead in the show.

9:20 PM: Jeli Tameen from Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh is a judge himself back in his state of a local singing competition. He performs Oh Humsafar song in both male and female voices and takes the judges by complete surprise. He receives a golden ticket.

