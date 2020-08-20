Instagram Suspends Hindustani Bhau's Account After Receiving Complaint From Lyricist Puneet Sharma

Vinay Phatak aka Hindustani Bhau had been in the news a while back for his outrage against producer Ekta Kapoor. The ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant has yet again managed to ruffle feathers by posting an abusive video on Instagram. The internet personality received immediate backlash from netizens and celebs such as Kunal Kamra, Kubbra Sait, Kavita Kaushik among others.

And now, it has been reported that Bhau's Instagram account has been suspended after a formal complaint was filed by lyricist Puneet Sharma. The media reports also add that the objectionable post shared by the BB contestant has been removed by the social media platform as other users had flagged the post.

Lyricist Puneet Sharma confirmed the same on his Facebook account. He revealed that he was the one who made an anonymous complaint against Hindustani Bhau and his account to Instagram whilst stating the reasons of hate speech or symbols.

It must also be recollected that some social media users wanted Mumbai police to intervene in the matter. Kunal Kamra also had tweeted, "HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP & @MumbaiPolice, Calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building & hate spreading excercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence & an artist not getting due process. Remarks like "System side main" are an insult to our constitution..." (sic)

