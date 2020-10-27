Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Hindustani Bhau's Mother Passes Away

Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fathak (Pathak), who became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 13 is grief-stricken. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant has lost his mother.

A couple of days ago, Hindustani Bhau had shared a picture of him kissing his aged mother on the forehead, who was on hospital bed, and captioned it as, "Please Dua Kariye Meri Maa Ke Liye Who Jaldi Thik Ho Jaaye🙏😔 (Please for my mother's speedy recovery)." More details of his mother's sad demise is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, when Hindustani Bhau was in the Bigg Boss house, he had revealed how badly he was missing his mother. He was quoted by Times Now as saying, "I got evicted because I wanted to leave. I had been missing my mother terribly and I am not used to staying away from her for such a long time. I am her son but I take care of her like she is my daughter. And I knew that she would be worried because I was not well in the house. Otherwise, there is no chance that I got lesser votes than the others."

Hindustani Bhau has been in the news for all the wrong reasons for quite some time now. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant's Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended as some of his videos violated the guidelines and promoted hatred and communal violence.

Hindustani Bhau was recently seen in a track 'Mumbai Machaand', which is a reply to Manoj Bajpayee's song 'Bambai Mein Ka Ba'.

